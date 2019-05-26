Sharing Is Caring? Golden Retriever Chomps Ice Pop

They say patience is always rewarded and if you are looking for proof for this statement, just watch this hilarious video.

Three golden retrievers have been filmed licking an ice lolly one at a time. However, one especially eager doggy just wouldn't let his pals enjoy the ice lolly, shamelessly cutting the line to enjoy the treat.

But it looks like the retriever who was cheated of the pleasure to taste the ice lolly devised a masterplan to teach his greedy buddies a lesson by biting off more than a half of the ice lolly to the surprise of the two doggies as well as the person holding the treat and filming this peculiar situation.