Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but Sasha the joey appears to be losing it over lunch in a recent video from The Kangaroo Sanctuary on Instagram.

Knowing it's time to dine, Sasha is seen following a worker around and grabbing his leg while she impatiently awaits her bottle.

Though Sasha appears to be a handful all by herself, other videos from the rescue center show that Sasha is just like any other joey who loves her milk!