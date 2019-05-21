Free Retreat: Baboons Take a Dip in Residential Pool

A couple of baboons decided to cool off from the South African sun in an uncommon way at "Kalliste An Exclusive Retreat."

Garth Bradley, the 50-year-old owner of the retreat, says he first spotted an alpha male baboon and immediately raced to make sure the kitchen door was closed. It was then that he noticed a couple of the monkeys diving, splashing and swimming in the pool.

"This is the first time we have had them in our pool — they normally come down every second week or so to forage in the garden. They played in the pool for about five minutes, and it was wonderful to witness," Bradley told Caters Clips.