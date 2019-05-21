Firefighters Pry UK Father Out of Playground Rocker

Paul Clark, a father of three from Nottingham, England, treated his daughters to a day at the park Sunday morning. When his youngest inquired about the helicopter rocker, Clark decided to squeeze into and demonstrate how it works.

Some five minutes later, Clark attempted to get out of the playground rocker, but quickly found himself stuck by the helicopter's handles. After 30 minutes of wiggling, turning and even ripping his pants, Clark gave up and used one of his daughter's phones to call the fire department.

"They got some bolt croppers and were going to chop the handles off, but I didn't want them to ruin the rocker," Clark told the Nottingham Post. "In the end they screwed the handles off with a special drill, so you can't tell there's any damage to it."