No Witnesses: Cunning Canine Takes Out Surveillance Cam

After months of their boxer getting into midday mischief, Dixie's owners decided to place a PetCube surveillance camera in their living room to control her bad behavior.

The family told Viral Hog that the camera, which includes a mic and speaker for two-way communication, worked for a while, but Dixie eventually caught on to the mysterious device.

After toppling over the surveillance cam, the boxer pup is said to have consumed three containers of fish food before one of her humans arrived home from work.