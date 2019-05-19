Nobody's Afraid of This Wolf: Girl Shares Her Love With Enormous Rescued Canine

Even though the wolfdog seems threatening and looks like it could attack someone at any moment, its female human friend is content to pose for the video with the huge animal, gently rubbing and petting its back.

This massive wolfdog may resemble a direwolf from 'Game of Thrones', but in fact it was rescued by Shy Wolf Sanctuary in 2008 and it is now being kept in Naples, Florida.

Brittany Allen, shown in this video, is a member of the rescue group that helped the giant doggo find a home. She explained that this wolfdog, called Yuki, is actually 87.5% gray wolf, slightly over 8% Siberian husky and a little bit German Shepherd.