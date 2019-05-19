Nobody's Afraid of This Wolf: Girl Shares Her Love With Enormous Rescued Canine

This massive wolfdog may resemble a direwolf from 'Game of Thrones', but in fact it was rescued by Shy Wolf Sanctuary in 2008 and it is now being kept in Naples, Florida.
Brittany Allen, shown in this video, is a member of the rescue group that helped the giant doggo find a home. She explained that this wolfdog, called Yuki, is actually 87.5% gray wolf, slightly over 8% Siberian husky and a little bit German Shepherd.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy Yuki ♥️😍🐺 87.5% gray wolf, 8.6% husky and 3.9% German Shepherd. #wolfdog #wolfdogsofinstagram #highcontentwolfdog #highcontent #shywolfsanctuary #love #bond @shywolf_sanctuary If you feel generous and want to help us with Yuki's vet bills, please feel free the check out the link in bio.
All comments
Show new comments (0)