Mama Knows Best: Mother Swan Gives Cygnets Their First Swim Lesson

Ready or not, these chicks have to take a leap of faith!

The unknown can be frightening for little ones, but a recent video from wildlife photographer and filmmaker Richard Symonds shows that fears are a little easier to conquer when you have a helping hand.

Recorded in Guildford, England, the compilation begins by showing the days-old cygnets picking at each other's feathers to perfect their preening technique. Unbeknownst to them, what they expect to be a normal day will in reality be jam packed with swim lessons.

"The steep slope into the river causing quite a struggle both down and back up, often tumbling over each other and a frustrated mum too," Symonds informed Storyful.

After mother is seen finally getting into the water, the few remaining chicks appear to find the courage to leap into the river.