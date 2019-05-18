Well-Mannered Sloth Catches a Lift, Thanks Helpers

A little help went a long way for this polite sloth.

A motorist on Rio Santos highway in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro decided to lend two hands to a sloth and give the arboreal mammal a lift across the road.

With traffic brought to a sluggish pace to get around the sloth, one driver decided to make things safer for not only the motorists on the highway, but also the creature attempting to cross the road.

Though it is rare to catch a wild animal thanking a human for assistance, the sloth is seen flashing a smile while appearing to wave at the man who expedited his trip.