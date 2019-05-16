English Bulldog Puppy Elects to Work Harder, Not Smarter

What some call common sense for a human does not necessarily translate to the canine community, especially when said pooch is only six months old. That's exactly the case for Patty the English bulldog puppy in a Tuesday Viral Hog upload.

The footage shows the pup frantically hopping and attempting to catch the right angle to pull herself onto the bed, despite being right next to a set of steps.

By the looks of where her owner's attention lies, Patty is going to have to figure this out on her own!