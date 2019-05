Sometimes even a natural disaster can be relatively small, so much so that they could fit in your backyard. But don't be fooled by their size, they still remain dreadful and extremely dangerous. And they can happen at any moment as well.

This sinkhole suddenly opened up in a small village near the Russian city of Tula. It was 15 metres (almost 50 feet) in diameter and over 30 metres (almost 100 feet) deep — enough to fit a nine-storey apartment block in there!

One moment it's a nice vegetable garden, and then — literally, nothing.