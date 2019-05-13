Between the Raindrops: Hilarious Gorillas Don't Want to Get Wet

A video from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in South Carolina shows several gorillas trying to avoid the rain and protect their children, too. Too bad the primates don't have any umbrellas or rubber boots for this particular occasion.
Some people enjoy rainy weather, but very few like to get wet. This is certainly true when we talk about people, but certain other animal species seem to share this sentiment. Obviously, having a lot of water in their fur isn’t good at all, considering that they don’t have hair dryers!
Our canine friends are often active – especially, golden retrievers! But before they are active young dogs, many of them are just little sleepy puppies that need a bit of rest before they start their games.
A gaggle of white geese has been spotted on a London bus. Can it be true that these British birds have become so independent that they know how to use public transport and, possibly, have an Oyster travel card each?
On the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky-Milkovo highway, a bear stole a mobile refrigerator from hunters.
Have you thought about pampering your dog? If so, there's no need to take your pooch to a dedicated salon or spa, which can be very expensive; you can give your pet a message at home.
