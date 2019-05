A gaggle of white geese has been spotted on a London bus. Can it be true that these British birdies have become so independent that they know how to use public transport and, possibly, have an Oyster travel card each?

The reality is that the geese belong to a shepherd couple, and the gaggle actually needed a lot of assistance to survive the ride.

Moreover, apart from humans, the domestic birds have been controlled by a dog who was carefully observing them so the birdies could manage to avoid dangers, and survive while riding public transport.