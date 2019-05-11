Brave Blonde Girl Catches Dangerous Python Like a Pro

The girl, Savi Serrott, posted the footage and accompanying text on Instagram in response to numerous people earlier asking her how she catches snakes.
Noting that some people oppose the catching and euthanizing of snakes, Savi underscored the importance of doing so:
"I have lots of them at home and they're my children; but Burmese pythons are causing lots of harm to the Everglades. We will never get rid of them all but each python we remove is saving hundreds of native species and they're treated with respect before being put down."
