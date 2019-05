Most pets, including dogs, hate getting washed by their owners, but this golden retriever was clearly enjoying the experience and seemingly didn't want it to end.

In this video, an adorable golden retriever is seen getting cleaned by a man in Brazil, using soap and a garden hose. The dog seems to be having the time of its life, and behaves cooperatively as the man scrubs its body.

At one point, the doggie appears to be getting tickled and reacts by jerking its legs about. The short video was uploaded to Instagram less than a week ago and has already garnered over 500,000 views.