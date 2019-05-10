Cat Nap: Playful Kitten Drifts to Sleep in Seconds

Despite this stray kitten's best intentions, playtime had to take a backseat to naptime in a recent Viral Hog video from Istanbul, Turkey.

Recently taken in by a compassionate mother-daughter duo, the wide-eyed kitten has become a new member of their family, according to the pair.

Tuckered out from a long day of play, the young, active cat is seen making his best attempt to stay awake, but ultimately dozes off for a power nap. The FOMO, or fear of missing out, is definitely relatable!