Diving into the unknown might be a challenge for some, but this golden retriever didn't hesitate to take the plunge, to its owner's amusement.

A fearless golden retriever was recorded taking a ride down a water slide and ultimately jumping into a swimming pool with a big splash. The doggo then confidently swam to the edge of the pool to get out of the water.

The short video has racked up around 150,000 views in a matter of days.