'Oh No, I'm Blind!' Golden Retriever Saves Poor Cat From Viral Cheese Challenge

A fluffy kitty was seemingly confused after a slice of cheese was dropped on its face, covering its eyes. However, the cat was quickly "rescued" by a golden retriever who ate the cheese, allowing the feline to see once more.

The video of this curious incident has provoked quite a reaction online. Some Instagram users were angered by the way the kitty was treated by the people behind the video.

However, others disagreed, saying it "doesn't harm the cat. It just startled it a little, nothing more."

Let's just hope that even if the cat was distressed by the sudden cheesy surprise, its owners and the doggo gave it some comfort and love behind the scenes.