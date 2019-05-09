Drone Captures Vivid 4K Footage of Holland Tulips in Bloom

As part of his "Tulip Mania" compilation, photographer Albert Dros ventured to various gardens and fields in North Holland and Flevoland.

According to Dros, approximately 1.5 million tourists flock to the Dutch flower garden "de Keukenhof" each year to see the renowned tulips bloom.

Making the most of his drone, Dros was able to capture incredible 4K footage of the fields and, utilizing his macro lens, is able to trick the naked eye, making the countless flowers look like fabric.