It’s general knowledge that cats always choose strange spaces to sleep in, calmly napping in peculiar positions in shoeboxes, dresser drawers, or behind the sofa.

Cats are curious pets by nature and this inquisitiveness can drive your feline to find new nooks and crannies, such as an exercise bike, for example.

A big red cat has chosen to have an afternoon nap on the exercise bike, and has been captured on video while climbing on to the seat.