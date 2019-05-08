Lightning Storm Appears Amidst Milky Way Timelapse Footage

While camping at Stockton Beach in New South Wales, landscape photographer and videographer Daniel Haynes set up a camera several meters from camp to capture his breathtaking view of the Milky Way.

To Haynes surprise, a lightning storm appeared during the three-hour timelapse, creating marvelous blips of light around the swirling sight of the galaxy.

In order to get the most out of his recording, Haynes tells Storyful that he edited the footage using Adobe Lightroom and exported the project to Photoshop for rendering.