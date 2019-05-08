Petty Petting: Cat Peeved as Stray Shown Affection

If jealousy had a name then it'd be Richard the ragdoll cat, as seen in a recent upload by Rumble Viral.
As Richard's owner gives some affection to Nightrider, a stray black cat, in what begins as a heartwarming story, a quick pan and zoom over to the glass door shows us the other side of things. Clearly not a fan of sharing affection, Richard is seen staring daggers at the betrayal.
By the looks of this scene, let's hope Richard doesn't catch Nightrider out in the streets!
