Rescued Flamingo Chicks Frolic Around Rehab Center

A group of flamingo chicks once abandoned by drought-fleeing parents are now seen happy, healthy and hyperactive in a recent Rumble Viral video.

According to the unnamed rehabilitation center, at least 2,000 lesser flamingo chicks were rescued after being left for dead around a dried-up dam.

Thankfully, most of the dehydrated chicks were able to make a full recovery following ‘round the clock care. The center noted that this footage was recorded one month after their rescue.