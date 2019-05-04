A Mother’s Love: Cow Calls Human to Rescue Her Calf

With Mother's Day right around the corner for those in the US, a recent upload from Rumble Viral acts as a great reminder of the lengths to which a mother will go for her children.

Dave, a complete stranger, quickly figures something is up when he hears Flo the cow's moos of distress. Upon further inspection he notices that her newborn calf had snagged his leg on the electric fence used to keep out predators.

Using two sticks, Dave is eventually able to free the calf, probably saving the young bovine from dehydration. The rescuer would later find out the youngster was only a couple hours old when he got snagged and even still had his umbilical cord attached.