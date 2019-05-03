Superman! Snowmobile Catches Major Air, Ejects Driver

A snowmobiler near Slave Lake in Alberta, Canada, is thankful for his helmet's protection after what was expected to be a normal jump took an ugly turn.

After speeding up to catch some air from the snow mound, the snowmobiler's extreme momentum leaves nothing of him touching the vehicle but his hands on the handlebar. The snowmobile coasts through the air for about two seconds before the vehicle is seen crashing down, causing the man to smack his face against the bumper.

"The helmet cracked and a piece of the plastic went through my lip and cut it clean through. I ended up with about eight stitches in my lip area to put it back together," the snowmobiler told Viral Hog.