Energetic Pup Bounces & Rolls Around Trampoline

This good boy is determined to perfect his form!

A somersaulting puppy warmed the hearts of thousands of Facebook users in a recent upload from LADbible.

Clearly enjoying the new addition to the house, the pooch is seen rolling, bouncing and sometimes falling off the trampoline as he attempts to perfect his flips.

"'We bought him a trampoline last week and he's been trying to do a flip on it ever since," the owners told LADbible.

Connecting with the rambunctious puppy, a few commenters decided to share some flicks and vids of their of how their own pups utilize their trampolines.