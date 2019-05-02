Boxing Golden Retriever Meets His Match: An Inanimate Teddy Bear

Although he may not be the next Sylvester Stallone or Mike Tyson, he's certainly a champ when it comes to cuteness.
This funny golden retriever puppy seems to be in a playful mood. Or maybe he is in for some boxing?
Although he may not be the next Sylvester Stallone or Mike Tyson, he's certainly a champ when it comes to cuteness.
A whopper of a boom!
If only we all could achieve a new body at this pace!
Usually, dogs run around chaotically and make a lot of noise, prompting their owners to repeatedly calm them down. But there is no rule without exception.
If you are not lucky to have a companion for your morning tea or coffee in a park don't give in to loneliness! Watch out for some birds or animals nearby who would be glad to share a moment of relaxation with you.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)