Timelapse of Molting Tarantula Will Make Your Skin Crawl

If only we all could achieve a new body at this pace!

Starting off fresh is the key to growth — especially if you're a Mexican red knee tarantula.

This literal growth process was recently captured on camera by wildlife educator Sean Roach. Condensed to 16 brief seconds, Rosa the tarantula's actual molting, the process of shedding her exoskeleton to allow new expansion, took approximately six hours.

Roach also noted to Viral Hog that while this five-inch Mexican red knee tarantula is eight years old, Rosa is expected to live for at least 25 more years while molting every 12 to 24 months.