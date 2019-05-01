Unimpressed? Bear Breaks In, Briefly Inspects Car

Did he pick the lock as well?

Not long out of hibernation, bears are back and appear to be getting pretty bold, according to this home security footage from South Lake Tahoe, California.

The trolling critter is seen making a beeline for the family's car and manages to open the vehicle within seconds. Surprisingly, the bear does not even attempt to enter the vehicle, but instead seems as if he is looking for something in particular.

According to the owner of the surveillance footage, the bear has been known to "break" into the car for two whole years and seems to only want chewing gum and air fresheners.

Guess these California homeowners truly trust this bear, if the doors stay unlocked!