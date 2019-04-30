What Was That For? Elephant Head-Bumps His Buddy Into Pool

A video posted on Twitter shows two baby elephants taking a stroll in an open-air cage. Things look pretty normal until one of the mighty animals decides to play a joke on his grey friend. The elephant bumps his unsuspecting companion with his head, sending the latter flying right into the pool nearby. Whether the naughty elephant held a grudge against his buddy or did it simply for fun will apparently remain mystery.
What the heck was that❓…😄😁#Cute #Funny #Animals 💞 pic.twitter.com/YHMSDLtqpL— ˗ˏˋAnimals🐾Humor😊ˊˎ˗ (@Animals_Humor) 30 апреля 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)