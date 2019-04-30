Preschool Pursuit: Four-Year-Old and Her Chihuahua Attempt to Evade US Cops

Cops in Little Rock, Arkansas, responded to reports last week of a youngster and her trusty chihuahua weaving in and out of traffic on her big wheel.

The child, later found to be only four years old, is seen attempting to kick her vehicle into high gear as two officers follow her on foot. Unable to make a break for it and cross the railroad tracks, the girl decides to comply with the cops and turn around, but her chihuahua continues to make a scene.

No word on whether the child's parents were punished in connection to the chase.