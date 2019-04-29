You are Getting Sleepy, Very Sleepy: Rooster Hypnotised by Bizarre Trick

A video posted by the channel Fresh Spaghetti on YouTube depicts two men attempting to hypnotise a rooster. To this end, one of the men holds the bird by its neck, while the other draws a line in the sand in front of the rooster's eyes. As soon as the bird sees the line, its body fully relaxes while its eyes remain fixated on the line. The man lets go off the rooster's neck and even tries to tug at the bird's leg, but it remains immobile and aloof, as if its mind is somewhere else. Then the other man wonders what would happen if he erased the line. Well, it didn't end too well when he tried to do this, as the rooster immediately woke up and pecked the offender for disturbing his serene dreams.
