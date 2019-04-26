Bayou Combat: Alligator Fights Snake

An alligator has attacked a snake during the professional golf tournament Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The incident occurred at the Jefferson American County Golf Club in Louisiana.

"When snake meets gator… Nature is scary in New Orleans", a representatives of the PGA Tour wrote, captioning the video.

The video shows how the gator emerges from water and rushes at the snake, which slithers in the grass. The snake tries to escape from its foe, but the alligator holds the critter in its mouth and slowly returns to the water.