Baby Bernese Mountain Dog Climbs on Grown Golden Retriever

Bernese Mountain Dogs are bred to scale the mighty Swiss Alps, but this little fella is getting in some practice climbing a friendly golden retriever.
Luckily, his adult buddy doesn't seem to mind having his face and neck pawed that much.
Golden retrievers are great with human children, and this one seems to be OK with having a little Bernese mountain puppy paw at his face and neck.
Bernese Mountain Dogs are bred to scale the mighty Swiss Alps, but this little fella is getting in some practice climbing a friendly golden retriever.
Luckily, his adult buddy doesn't seem to mind having his face and neck pawed that much.
To be fair, it is called a crosswalk.
Just two pups at play!
Clouds crossing the night sky above Bordeaux on Tuesday, 23 April attracted the attention of many Internet users due to their bizarre shapes.
The British company Gravity Industries, which was founded by inventor Richard Browning in 2017 and is engaged in the development of jetpacks, has signed an agreement with the best team of drone raiders: XBlades Entertainment.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)