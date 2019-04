War of Worlds? Amazing View of Arcus Clouds in France's Bordeaux

Clouds crossing the night sky above Bordeaux on Tuesday, 23 April attracted the attention of many Internet users due to their bizarre shapes.

A spring storm that struck Bordeaux on Tuesday provided an amazing show in the skies. Shortly before the rain began to fall, arcus clouds — low, dark clouds — crossed the skyline, covering the city like a roll of black.

The clouds were moving, rolling, and curling in bizarre shapes reminiscent of those in Albrecht Altdorfer's painting "The Battle of Alexander at Issus".