War of Worlds? Amazing View of Arcus Clouds in France's Bordeaux

A spring storm that struck Bordeaux on Tuesday provided an amazing show in the skies. Shortly before the rain began to fall, arcus clouds — low, dark clouds — crossed the skyline, covering the city like a roll of black.
The clouds were moving, rolling, and curling in bizarre shapes reminiscent of those in Albrecht Altdorfer's painting "The Battle of Alexander at Issus".
C'était hier soir à #Bordeaux: un arcus s'est développé à l'avant des #orages! 😮 On a relevé une rafale max de vent à 86 km/h! Merci à Guillaume.izans pour ce film accéléré et @Meteo_Pyrenees pour l'avoir partagé. 😉🎞️ pic.twitter.com/tmh5n4YJHb— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) April 24, 2019
