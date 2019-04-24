A Scary Guest From Nowhere: A Man Captures Tornado in His Yard on Video

Imagine seeing such a dust devil in front of you — what would you do? Run away and barricade yourself in a house or grab your smartphone and make a video? Ken Shaner from Virginia witnessed a tiny tornado in his yard.
Loco Diablo de Polvo visto en una zona de Mechanicsville, Virginia, #EEUU, el 18.04.2019 por Ken Shaner. #Crazy #Dustdevil #Polvadera #Remolino #Tornado #zabedrosky #NatureLovers pic.twitter.com/3kudNMX3UZ— ⚠David de Zabedrosky🌎 (@deZabedrosky) 20 апреля 2019 г.
The tornado lifted dust and debris from the ground and disappeared as quickly as it had arrived.
According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, such tornados can occur when the ground heats up and the rising air creates a vortex.
All comments
Show new comments (0)