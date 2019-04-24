A Scary Guest From Nowhere: A Man Captures Tornado in His Yard on Video

This probably was not a landscape that a citizen of Mechanicsville, Virginia, wanted to see out of his window. Still, he found the sight worth capturing on video and sharing it online.

Imagine seeing such a dust devil in front of you — what would you do? Run away and barricade yourself in a house or grab your smartphone and make a video? Ken Shaner from Virginia witnessed a tiny tornado in his yard.

​The tornado lifted dust and debris from the ground and disappeared as quickly as it had arrived.

According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, such tornados can occur when the ground heats up and the rising air creates a vortex.