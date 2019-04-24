‘Now What?’: Determined Dog Catches Tail, Makes Awkward Exit

My friend’s dog, Max, finally caught its tail, and then didn’t know what to do with itself anymore. pic.twitter.com/Cl2HOZimW0 — Satellite Man Law Man (@omw2innisfree) April 19, 2019

For most pups, catching one's tail is life's number one, ever-elusive goal, but one canine's now-viral video is showing hundreds of thousands of Twitterers that success may come with a price.

The April 19 clip, posted by user @omw2innisfree, shows a pooch by the name of Max rotating in the living room as he intently focuses on his tail. Almost immediately snagging his tail, Max briefly acknowledges the videographer before awkwardly sauntering off to the next room, probably contemplating the meaning of life amid his monumental achievement.

Not only has the clip amassed close to 8 million views since Friday, but other Twitter users joined in on the fun, posting clips of their own pups in similar predicaments.