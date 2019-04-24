Register
    Magic Trick Leaves Cat Searching for Answers

    "Where did it go?!"

    While other owners are throwing Kraft Singles onto their pets or "disappearing" behind a blanket, a Tuesday upload by Rumble Viral features one feline getting pranked in a more uncommon but less cruel way!

    Initially trusting its owner, the cat attempts to follow the card's trajectory after it's "thrown" — much to the surrounding humans' delight. The second and third time around, the cat is much quicker to look around the room, but the echo throughout the room from the card slapping against the human's hand appears to ultimately get the best of the puss.

    Let's hope the claws don't come out in retaliation! 

    More videos

    • Monkeys
      Last update: 20:00 23.04.2019
      20:00 23.04.2019

      I Will Always Be There For You: Two Monkeys Share a Tender Moment

      Do you think these monkeys are mother and child? Or maybe brother and sister? Does it really matter? What is really important is the love and care they have for each other and... you, of course! Take a break and let this cheeky monkey melt your heart!

    • Liveleak / Skydiver Landing Error
      Last update: 17:00 23.04.2019
      17:00 23.04.2019

      Skydiver Crashes Into Wall

      The video shows how a man prepares for landing in a densely populated area. His slow, gradual descent is rattled when his parachute is picked up by powerful winds. As a result, the skydiver loses control, flies past a two-story building and crashes into the wall of a nearby house.

    • Retriever puppies
      Last update: 08:30 23.04.2019
      08:30 23.04.2019

      Casually: T-Rex Takes Golden Retrievers for a Morning Stroll in Kentucky

      A man dressed up in a tyrannosaur costume was captured on video when he decided to take his dogs for a walk in Richmond, Kentucky, the United States.

    • Authorities Search for US Woman Who Dumped Seven Newborn Puppies
      Last update: 02:30 23.04.2019
      02:30 23.04.2019

      Authorities Search for US Woman Who Dumped Seven Newborn Puppies

      Luckily, a local man rescued the pups about an hour later.

