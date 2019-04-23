Authorities Search for US Woman Who Dumped Seven Newborn Puppies

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a heartless individual who was caught on camera trashing a fresh litter of puppies in Coachella, California, on Friday.

The clip shows the suspect briefly inspecting a dumpster before deciding to toss the helpless dogs beside a garbage container. Thankfully, a man named John was rummaging through the trash not even an hour later and rescued the pups from potential dehydration and heat exhaustion, reported Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The newborn puppies are now in the care of California rescue and fostering organization MeoowzResQ. Riverside authorities hope to track the woman down by her license plate.