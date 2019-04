Unwitting Golden Retriever Pup Overwhelmed by Hiccups

Drinking too much water can result in hiccups and doggos are no strangers to this phenomenon.

This cute golden retriever pup from Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro has learned that drinking water in great amounts could have some surprising effects. In an Instagram video published by the account of a golden retriever named Malú, the puppy is being held by his owner, who helped his pet drink from a bowl.

After quenching its thirst, the pup begins to hiccup, making his plump pink belly contract in a funny manner, while water is drippling from its snout. The video has been viewed by more than 32,000 people.