Look Who's Walking: Man and World's Biggest Cat Take Stroll Together

There is nothing like a nice lazy walk on a pleasant sunny day – and it looks like this behemoth of a kitty might just share this feeling.

An Instagram user named Kody Antle posted a video of himself walking an enormous liger — a hybrid offshoot of a lion and a tigress. The majestic animal, whose name is Hercules, is taking a slow-paced stroll on a lawn at Myrtle Beach Safari alongside Kody, who does not seem to be afraid of the mighty predator. On the contrary, Kody pets and rubs Hercules as if the liger is just a harmless little pet.

Hercules is a three-time winner of the Guinness Book of World Records. The humongous feline weighs more than 400 kg and is more than three metres tall when standing on his hind legs, making him the world's biggest cat.