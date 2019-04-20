Fearless Heron Perches on Hippo’s Back

Tourists on a safari tour at South Africa's Kruger National Park were amazed to see an unlikely passenger catch a ride on the backs of a couple of hippos.

Perhaps seeking a better vantage point, the heron calmly shifts around the massive mammal's back. Though the bird keeps its cool, it soon seeks out another hippo's rear to perch on for the time being.

With a bite registering with the force of 2,000 pounds per square inch, this bird better make sure its skinny legs are nowhere near this hippo's lunch!