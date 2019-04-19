UnBEElievable: Swarm of Honey Bees Boast Amazing Defence Technique

ViralVideoUk has posted footage, depicting a honeybee colony tightly packed around a honeycomb. At some point, the bees in the swarm simultaneously begin arching their bellies and quickly flap their wings, thus creating a fantastic ripple effect across the honeycomb. The effect is known as a "Mexican wave" or "shimmering". This is a defence tactic used to scare away predators and other enemies. Honeybees in an open hive resort to this technique to alert unwelcome guests.
All comments
Show new comments (0)