'It's Rude to Point': Fish Throws Tantrum After Being Pointed At

If you think that fish are unemotional creatures, you might be wrong, because this one is definitely capable of expressing strong emotions over simply being pointed at.

This pale yellow fishy in an Instagram video posted by reptiletube seems to dislike being pointed at by strangers. The fishy was quite calm at first, but when the camera person pointed their index finger at the little sea creature, it opens its mouth wide and begins shaking violently as if in indignation at the person's rude behaviour.

At one moment, the person moves their camera away from the fish as if scared by its unusual conduct. The video has gained over 160,000 views on Instagram.