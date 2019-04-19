Doggo Lessons: Puppy Epically Fails to 'Give Paw'

In this video, an adult dog gives his owner 'a paw', while a puppy trying to copy his older friend falls on his back.
The short clip was uploaded to Instagram by Barked, captioned "Pwease dont laugh am still learning to be doggo," and has already racked up in excess of a million views.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
📹 Ryan Macdonald | FB
