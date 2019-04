'Pick Him Up!' Man Screams for Help as Bearded Dragon Crawls Towards His Face

A pet bearded dragon left a man hilariously screaming for help from a child as it climbed along his body and headed towards his face.

The terrified man repeatedly shouts, in a high-pitch voice,"Pick him up! Pick him up!"

The incident is made even funnier by the fact that the child next to him seems very calm and composed. Probably, the animal is the kid's pet and the child is just aware that the bearded dragon is actually harmless despite its terrifying looks.