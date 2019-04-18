Foal Soaks Up the Sun While Running in His Sleep

A recent Rumble Viral clip from Peterborough, Ontario, features Felix the foal enjoying a post-lunch nap in the middle of a lush, green meadow.

Though foals are known for their clumsiness in their early months, this little one appears to have a good handle on his hooves while frolicking around his dreamworld.

According to the farm owner, Felix and his mother, Fling, are not the only animals enjoying the paddock. The Canadian farmer tells Rumble Viral that his land is home to several horses, pigs, cows and even a few pups. Talk about a full stable!