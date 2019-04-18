Thanos Returns? 3D Animator Debuts Lifelike ‘Street Wind Experiment’

Instagram user @fx_mania stunned netizens Wednesday after Viral Hog posted their latest 3D animation, which many are saying reminds them of the final scene in "Avengers: Infinity War."

The clip shows the humanoid animation crawling on the asphalt as their body disappears in the in the wind — only to reverse and regain its original form by the end.

Responding to users on their Facebook page, the designer revealed they created their "street wind experiment" project using nothing but the 3D modeling and animation application "Cinema 4D."