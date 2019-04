This golden retriever was clearly excited by her interaction with a cluster of chicks, rubbing its face against them and staring with interest.

As the doggo is way bigger than his new bird friends, the golden retriever had to be very careful and gentle to avoid harming them. The short clip of the dog and the trio of birds melted social media users' hearts, with one simply commenting "So cute!".

The post is captioned "Motherhood weally does change your priorities," and it has racked up a few thousand views so far.