This baby hippopotamus was not scared to approach a dangerous crocodile predator and a buffalo in South Africa's National Kruger Park. Moreover, he behaved in an insolent manner, seemingly trying to show everyone that he's the king of the jungle.

The hippo first approached a crocodile which was minding its own business and seemingly scared it off into the water.

The baby hippopotamus was later recorded trying to pull the same stunt on a buffalo, but he quickly realised his behaviour wasn't going to fly, so he took evasive action, sprinting away and jumping into the water.