Even though the extravagant game starring threatening predators and a professional "lion whisperer", Kevin Richardson, took place in 2014 and was filmed in South Africa to draw attention to the shrinking population of wild lions, the clip is poised to make a come back, in case you've missed it.

South African zookeeper Kevin Richardson (not the musician from the Backstreet Boys) said that he has dedicated almost his entire adult life to handling lions and taking care of them.

"Of all the big cats, lions mean the most to me. It's a relationship you have to build over time," he once said in one of the videos, when was speaking about his professional work with the predators.